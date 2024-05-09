BreakingNews
One dead in Hamilton crash after report of stolen vehicle

Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton investigators are still working to determine what happened late Wednesday on Ross Avenue after a person was found dead after stealing a vehicle and crashing it three blocks later.

Hamilton Police Department spokesperson Brian Ungerbuehler said they are awaiting the Butler County Coroner’s Office to issue its preliminary findings as officers don’t know if the fatal injury was sustained as a result of the crash or an incident at the vehicle’s window prior to the theft.

The name of the victim is not being released until after the coroner’s autopsy.

Ungerbuehler said the suspect jumped into a possibly running vehicle in the 500 block of Ross Avenue. He said there was an “altercation at the window” and the vehicle crashed, striking two utility poles and a fence three blocks away in the 200 block of Ross Avenue, between C and D streets.

“When officers get to the scene, they find him and immediately start life-saving measures,” he said.

The victim was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

The investigation shut down the road for hours, and investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

