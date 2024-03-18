Best of Butler County starts today: Nominate for your favorites

• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here’s what you should know:

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

We started with a nomination period, then chose finalists based on how often those people and places were nominated for final voting. Now we’ve entered the voting period.

» Nominations: March 18-29

» Then, we choose the finalists

» Voting: April 222-May 10

» Winners announced: June 21

» Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 23

Categories

We have 179 contests this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

There are dozens of new categories this year, so be sure to explore all of your options on the ballot.

How to nominate

1. Head to the page with the nomination ballot

2. Scroll down to the contest form

3. In the “Who are you nominating?” area, enter the name of the business or person you’re nominating in the “Business” field. Click on the Google suggestion if it matches your nomination to fill in the fields.

4. In the “What categories are you nominating them for?” area, check boxes next to the categories for which you’d like to nominate.

5. In the “Tell us about yourself!” area, enter your information so we can keep you updated on the contest.

6. When you’re done, click “Submit Nomination”

How to get winners first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in our Midday Break newsletter, which sends late in the morning each weekday.

» Sign up for our Midday Break newsletter

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Butler County are at journal-news.com/best-of-butler-county.

We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels.

» Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

» Downloadable logos and graphics

» Suggested language for social media posts

» A form to contact us for more information

How to advertise

Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Butler County?

Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our nomination and voting tool.