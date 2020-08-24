Mason man indicted for attempted murder in botched robbery during drug deal

A Mason man was indicted on Monday on 11 charges, including attempted murder, in connection the shooting of a Hamilton teen in the head during a botched robbery during a drug deal in July.
Cameron Henderson was also charged with aggravated robbery, six counts of felonious assault, as well as improperly discharging a firearm, having weapons under disability and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.
Court records indicate a 16-year-old Hamilton boy was treated and released after being shot in the head during the incident on Squires Gate Drive in Mason. A bullet casing was found in the back of the front passenger seat of the car also carrying a baby, according to a search warrant affidavit.
“The entire incident was caught on a nearby residence’s surveillance camera,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case.
A 13-year-old Mason boy is charged with also pointing a gun at the car full of people allegedly in Mason to sell drugs to Henderson.
Instead, Henderson allegedly fired into the car after the driver sped off rather than submit to the robbery attempt, according to the affidavit and a press release seeking help identifying the suspects.
On Monday, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Henderson or the the 13-year-old fired three shots into the car as it sped off, striking two of the car’s occupants. Both of the occupants who were struck have recovered from their injuries, Fornshell added.
One of the passengers, 13, told police she and her friends went to Cottell Park to sell drugs to Henderson. The incident occurred after they pulled onto the nearby street at Henderson’s direction, according to the affidavit.
Henderson remained in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond set in Mason Municipal Court. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.