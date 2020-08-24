Mason man indicted for attempted murder in botched robbery during drug deal

Explore Warren County police ask for help identifying shooting suspects

Instead, Henderson allegedly fired into the car after the driver sped off rather than submit to the robbery attempt, according to the affidavit and a press release seeking help identifying the suspects.

On Monday, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Henderson or the the 13-year-old fired three shots into the car as it sped off, striking two of the car’s occupants. Both of the occupants who were struck have recovered from their injuries, Fornshell added.

One of the passengers, 13, told police she and her friends went to Cottell Park to sell drugs to Henderson. The incident occurred after they pulled onto the nearby street at Henderson’s direction, according to the affidavit.

Henderson remained in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond set in Mason Municipal Court. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.