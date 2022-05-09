Man who calls himself ‘Hercules’ curses at Butler Co. judge, makes violent threats

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens ordered a short recess during a hearing and when he returned, everyone in the courtroom was told to stand. Everyone followed the orders except Brian Allen Davis, who was sitting in the jury box with seven other inmates.

Davis, 41, of Middletown, was charged with trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, on Jan. 29. He was arraigned on March 2 and released on an own recognizance bond, according to court records. A bench warrant was issued and he was arrested on May 4, according to records.