Man shot in Hamilton's Dayton Lane neighborhood
Man shot in Hamilton's Dayton Lane neighborhood

Hamilton police are investigating the shooting of a man early Sunday morning on Dayton street.

The shooting happened about 2:40 a.m. on the street in the 1100 block, according to the Hamilton police report.

A 34-year-old Hamilton man was “found unconscious in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds,” police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to Lt. Shawn Fryman.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, there have been no arrests and police could provide no update on the condition of the patient.

