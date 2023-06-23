Family of slain Middletown mother says it will fight for justice, suspect’s bond set at $1M

Bond was set at $1 million for a Madison Twp. man accused of shooting and killing a woman in February at a Middletown at apartment.

Dustin Scott Lykins, 27, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Tuesday for murder and felonious assault with gun specifications for the death of Amber Adams on Feb. 11 at a Flemming Road residence.

Adams, 25, was the mother of an 8-year-old boy and known to her family, who attended the arraignment, as “Bambi.”

Rhianna King, Adams’ cousin, said they grew up like sisters.

“She was such an incredible light in this world,” King said. “Amber deserved a lot more than how her life was ended. She should still be her spreading her sunshine but she is not.”

King and Amber’s mother, Connie Kennedy, said Amber deserves justice and they will not stop fighting until she gets it.

Kennedy said it was “a big relief” when Lykins was arrested. She said he was her daughter’s off-and-on boyfriend.

Lykins was taken into custody about 10 a.m. Wednesday by federal marshals from the Cincinnati office of the U.S. Marshal Service (SOFAST), according to prosecutors.

At arraignment Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Lykins requested a court-appointed attorney and entered a not guilty plea. Judge Michael Oster set the bond based on the seriousness of the crime that carries a life sentence if convicted and other pending criminal matters against Lykins.

Adams, 25, was found on the front balcony of an upstairs apartment in the 1700 block of Flemming suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Lykins was charged with a drug offense on the day the investigation into Adams’ shooting continued.