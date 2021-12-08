Man sentenced to life in prison for Liberty Twp. park killing

Tooson and Cross were two of three people charged in the slaying of the 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

Cross and Tooson had both been housed in the Butler County Jail since their arrest on $1 million bonds.

In July 2020, the third person involved — a 14-year-old Lakota East student — was sentenced to six months of home confinement for her role in the shooting. The juvenile had her six-month commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services suspended by Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans. The girl pleaded true to the charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.