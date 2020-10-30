Man sentenced in Trotwood deadly shooting, multi-county chase

A Huber Heights man was sentenced to life in prison in a shooting that killed a Trotwood man earlier this year.
Dustin A. Hatfield, 28, was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer on Oct. 2, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
He was also found guilty of having weapons while under disability due to a previous conviction.
Hatfield will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served a minimum of 24 years.
On March 28, Trotwood police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down on Elkins Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officers found 41-year-old David Robinson dead at the scene. A witness provided police with the description of a vehicle that fled with two occupants.
Hatfield was later identified as a passenger in the vehicle, which Miamisburg police found shortly after the shooting. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled and led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through several counties, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Hatfield reportedly threw evidence out of the vehicle during the chase.
The pursuit ended after troopers used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires, causing it to crash into a median near Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.