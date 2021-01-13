Man sentenced for vandalism to Hamilton store that included leg of Jack Daniel statue

Judge Michael Oster sentenced Wright to 170 days in jail, with credit for 121 served, placed him on five years community control and ordered that he participate in the county’s Substance Abuse Mental Health court, stay away from the defendants and the store and make $2,000 in restitution.

Wright walked into Noonan’s Party Store at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 13 and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according to Hamilton police. He was told to put the down bottle and leave, but he went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniel and returned screaming and threatening employees, said owner Tom Noonan