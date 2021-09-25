Man reportedly shot in face in Middletown, taken to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital after a report that he had been shot in the face late Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Bonita Drive and South Breiel Boulevard at 11:39 p.m. after a report that a man had been shot in the face, Middletown dispatchers said.
According to dispatch records, the man did not know who shot him, and originally believed he had been punched.
The man was transported to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.
Our crew on the scene reported several Middletown police vehicles at the Liberty Manor Apartments nearby.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County
3
Hamilton celebrates West Side players, Fairfield man featured on Food...
4
What does it mean when one-third of Ohio nursing homes have staff...
5
Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against...