Police: Man shot this morning in Hamilton

Hamilton police are at the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:40 a.m. about a man on the street who had been shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. Detectives believe the man was shot inside a residence, but the investigation is continuing.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
In Other News
1
Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against...
2
Middletown mixed-media art exhibit takes visitors into another...
3
Middletown football game moved after shooting, pellet gun incidents...
4
Koch Foods’ $220M expansion project would create 400 new jobs in...
5
40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties