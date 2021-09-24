journal-news logo
X

Police: Man shot this morning in Hamilton

Hamilton police were on scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Hamilton Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Caption
Hamilton police were on scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Hamilton Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By Lauren Pack
1 hour ago

Hamilton police are at the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:40 a.m. about a man on the street who had been shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. Detectives believe the man was shot inside a residence, but the investigation is continuing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Explore40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

In Other News
1
Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against...
2
Middletown mixed-media art exhibit takes visitors into another...
3
Middletown football game moved after shooting, pellet gun incidents...
4
Koch Foods’ $220M expansion project would create 400 new jobs in...
5
40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top