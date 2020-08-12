Man in custody connected to weekend pursuit that involved two carjackings and a double kidnapping

Bryon Finklea, Jr., 24, of Dayton, is being held on initial misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and domestic violence, along with out-of-county warrants. According to jail records, he was arrested at 9:30 a.m. today at a house in Dayton.

Police were looking for Finklea after a pursuit which started Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Franklin Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pilot saw Finklea’s vehicle driving around 100 mph and alerted officers. When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.