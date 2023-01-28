Man found dead near Middletown airport, park

A man was found dead Friday while workers were clearing an area near Magellan Aerospace, 2320 Wedekind Drive, according to a city official.
No foul play is suspected, according to the official.
Middletown police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office were contacted.
The man’s identified has not been released, pending notification of family.
Magellan Aerospace is located near the Middletown Regional Airport and Smith Park. The company has been cleaning out some of its property, a city official said.
This is the second dead body found in the city recently.
Earlier this month, Clifford Phillips, 62, who was reported missing in November, was found dead in Gardner Park. His death was ruled accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
