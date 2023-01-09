Coroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia

Two people walking in Gardner Park around 5 p.m. Jan. 1 found a Middletown man police had been searching for since late November, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

He said the missing man, Clifford Phillips, 62, was deceased and it’s unclear how long he had been lying near the park’s tree line. The coroner’s office listed his time of death at 6:15 p.m. Jan 1, the time when he was found, according to an official.