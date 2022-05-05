Man faces 63 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2006 rape of Miami University student

Each of the six counts carry a mandatory prison sentence of three to 10 years with a three-year gun specification and a $20,000 fine, the judge said.

The state was represented by Lindsey Sheehan and Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Ailes was taken into custody on Dec. 9, 2021 in Connersville, Ind., by Ohio law enforcement, based on evidence pieced together by DNA tracing.

The indictment came after a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office using DNA genealogy tracing. The investigation was led by county prosecutor’s investigator Paul Newton.

The assault occurred on Jan. 9, 2006 at an off-campus house, according to the indictment and Gmoser.

Ailes wore a mask, but his face was visible to the woman for a brief time and a sketch of the suspect was developed. His DNA also was found. After forcing the woman to commit several sex acts, Ailes took $60 from her purse, Gmoser said.

In March 2006, a similar attack happened in Fayette County, Ind. DNA collected there matched the DNA in the Oxford case. However, there was no match to DNA entered in any law enforcement database. The case went cold until following the DNA through genealogy pointed to the accused.

Gmoser said his office had been working for years with experts from Parabon NanoLabs to track down the suspect using genealogy DNA databases to piece together a family tree of the suspect.

Investigators were able to find the suspect’s father, and then through unraveling a web of genealogy, eventually found his mother. But the man did not know he had fathered the son and the mother didn’t know her husband was not the father, Gmoser said.