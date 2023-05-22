BreakingNews
Man admits guilt in West Chester Twp. crash that killed teen
A Sharonville man has admitted guilt in a West Chester Twp crash last summer that killed a Mason teen.

Michael Ondreka, 25, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday morning, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

Ondreka was indicted in October 2022 by a grand jury for the June 14 crash at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads that killed 18-year-old Jyan Waespe.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, the remaining charges, both misdemeanors, were dismissed. Ondreka faces two to eight years in prison. The judge set sentencing for July 3.

Ondreka remains free on bond.

In March, the judge issued a written ruling denying the defense motion that alleged the field sobriety test administered at the scene by the West Chester Police officer was faulty.

The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.

The teen was extracted from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

