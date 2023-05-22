‘Rest easy good boy,’ Retired Middletown police dog dies

BreakingNews
25 minutes ago

Middletown police have announced the death of retired K9 Officer Aki, who served from 2013 to 2019.

Throughout his career, Aki and Officer Marco Caito assisted patrol units in locating and seizing drugs and apprehending suspects from the streets of Middletown and surrounding areas, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

“In addition to patrol work, he enjoyed numerous public demonstrations and playing fetch at the city parks with kids during his shift,” police said via social media.

Caito and Aki received numerous awards and recognition for their work. In 2016, Aki received “Patrol Catch of the Year” for his work in helping to track a suspect that was involved in shooting two students at Madison High School, according to police.

“Officer Caito would like to thank the citizens of Middletown and organizations that have supported K9 Aki through the years,” police said.

