Middletown man charged for allegedly stabbing woman

A man is charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing a woman Thursday at a Middletown residence.
Middletown police officers were called to the 700 block of Dover Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. when a man called dispatchers saying an ambulance was needed.
Officers found the man sitting in a chair beside the garage. When asked who needed an ambulance, the man identified as Austin Creech, said “she does. I stabbed her,” according to the police report.
A woman wearing a bloody shirt with stab wounds was found at the front door. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to police.
A knife was found by officers at the scene.
Creech, 28, was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court Friday where bond was set at $10,000 case, surety or property.
About the Author