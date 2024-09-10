Man admits guilt in deadly botched Fairfield robbery over basketball shoes

News
By
13 hours ago
X

A Cincinnati man has admitted guilt in the shooting death following a botched robbery in a Fairfield parking lot a year ago.

Zakariya K. Davis, 19, was arrested Nov. 15, 2023 in Kentucky after he was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for his part in a robbery attempt that turned deadly on Sept. 7, 2023.

ExploreChurch break-in, 25-mile chase through 2 counties ends with 2 in custody

Davis was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Cameron Duskin, 19, died of gunshot wounds after shots were fired and a car he was in crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway, which is the Goodwill Store, according to the county coroner’s office and Fairfield Police.

Four days after the homicide, police said the initial investigation determined that individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the robbery involved a meet up to allegedly sell some shoes. Duskin was shot and killed by a man who fired in self-defense when he and Davis tried to rob the man, according to prosecutors.

“If you are involved in a crime that results in the death of another person, you are subject to being charged with responsibility of the death of that person,” Gmoser said. “If you are engaged in conduct that is a felony, and it is violent behavior and somebody ends up getting killed in the process, even if it is one of the partners in crime, you are going to be held responsible for that death.”

ExploreLiberty Twp. grandmother accused of shooting baby to get second psychological eval

On Monday, Davis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. with a one-year gun specification and felonious assault. He faces a maximum of 25.5 years in prison.

Judge Noah Powers II set sentencing for Oct. 7.

In Other News
1
Springfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key...
2
Fairfield makes decision on how many marijuana businesses can open in...
3
Forest Fair redevelopment stalls as Oakley developer walks away from...
4
Bridge rehabilitation project underway in Middletown; some traffic...
5
Expansion to double size of Middletown Community Center

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.