Church break-in, 25-mile chase through 2 counties ends with 2 in custody

Two suspects are in custody after allegedly breaking into a Madison Twp. church and leading a witness and law enforcement on a 25-mile chase that ended in US 127 in Eaton.

The break-in happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Heavenly Highway Tabernacle on Michael Road in Madison Twp., and a witness took off after the suspect vehicle. That vehicle eventually crossed into Preble County and deputies there began pursuit.

“We didn’t have anybody close. We contacted Preble dispatch, and they picked up the pursuit,” said Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Hensley.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said Stop Sticks were deployed south of Eaton, and the car eventually stopped around Wendy’s on North Barron Street/US 127.

According to witnesses, when the car finally stopped it was rolling on rims.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the car and was apprehended by a K-9 unit. He is being treated for injuries.

The passenger is in the custody of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Hensley said both will face breaking and entering charges.

