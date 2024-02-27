Church break-in, 25-mile chase through 2 counties ends with 2 in custody

“We didn’t have anybody close. We contacted Preble dispatch, and they picked up the pursuit,” said Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Hensley.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said Stop Sticks were deployed south of Eaton, and the car eventually stopped around Wendy’s on North Barron Street/US 127.

According to witnesses, when the car finally stopped it was rolling on rims.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the car and was apprehended by a K-9 unit. He is being treated for injuries.

The passenger is in the custody of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Hensley said both will face breaking and entering charges.