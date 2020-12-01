Man accused of violent Warren County home invasion arraigned, released on bond

A Dayton man accused of a violent home invasion in Carlisle in late October was arraigned last week on multiple felony charges in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
A Warren County grand jury released multiple indictments on Nov. 23 against Austin Miracle, 21, on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies; and two charges of felonious assault, second-degree felonies. A firearm specification was also added to each charge, which adds three years in prison for each specification, if convicted.
Miracle was arraigned Nov. 25 and was later released from jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond. He is on electronic monitoring while he awaits his next court appearance.
Carlisle police said they were called just after midnight on Oct. 23 about a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Park Avenue. It was believed that three men entered the house, but two of the men fled before police arrived, according to Chief Will Rogers.
One of the suspects got in an altercation that injured the resident, who was treated and released from Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.
Investigators believe a shot was fired during the home invasion after a bullet hole was found on the exterior of the house. In addition, investigators found a handgun in the house that did not belong to the resident.
Rogers said police and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the case and are searching for the other two suspects.