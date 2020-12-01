Man accused of violent Warren County home invasion arraigned, released on bond

A Warren County grand jury released multiple indictments on Nov. 23 against Austin Miracle, 21, on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies; and two charges of felonious assault, second-degree felonies. A firearm specification was also added to each charge, which adds three years in prison for each specification, if convicted.

Miracle was arraigned Nov. 25 and was later released from jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond. He is on electronic monitoring while he awaits his next court appearance.