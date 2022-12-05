Looking back: These were the Journal-News’ top stories in November

This story was written by Staff Writer Lauren Pack. Have a story idea for Lauren to consider? Email her at lauren.pack@coxinc.com.

2. Costco opens in Liberty Twp.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Nov. 15 in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more to come as the township’s latest $139 million mixed-use development now begins takes shape around the nationally popular wholesaler.

3. New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County

A former Kroger store in Liberty Twp. is being converted into an indoor shooting range and retail outlet. The Midwest Shooting Center will feature 20 indoor shooting lanes and $1.2 million in firearms and related products, according to company officials’ statement. Located at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road, the former Kroger building, just north of the Ohio 4 intersection, is now undergoing the interior renovation work for an opening in spring 2023.

4. Bust nets marijuana, cars and $350K at 2 Butler County houses

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced its undercover task force arrested three people after making a large seizure at two Butler County houses. The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics task force executed search warrants at 96 Carlton Drive in Hamilton and 4597 Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Twp. where they found 200 pounds of marijuana. They also seized five vehicles, six firearms and more than $350,000 in cash.

5. Bass Pro Shops headed to the Streets of West Chester

After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built there. The retailer filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans — submitted in September — it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.

