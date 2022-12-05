Looking back: These were the Journal-News’ top stories in November

The following articles were the most read pieces of content on journal-news.com in November 2022.
1. Man charged with killing Okeana neighbor; 911 caller says he thought he was a Democrat
Bond has been set at $1 million for a Morgan Twp. man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in Okeana. Austin Combs, 26, was booked into the Butler County Jail just hours after the fatal shooting, and he was charged with murder. Earlier this month, a Butler County grand jury returned an indictment the upped the charge against Combs to aggravated murder with a gun specification. Anthony Lee King, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Family members called 911 after hearing shots and finding King in the backyard unresponsive and bleeding. A family member told the dispatcher a neighbor had confronted King before about perceived political affiliation.
2. Costco opens in Liberty Twp.
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Nov. 15 in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more to come as the township’s latest $139 million mixed-use development now begins takes shape around the nationally popular wholesaler.
3. New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
A former Kroger store in Liberty Twp. is being converted into an indoor shooting range and retail outlet. The Midwest Shooting Center will feature 20 indoor shooting lanes and $1.2 million in firearms and related products, according to company officials’ statement. Located at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road, the former Kroger building, just north of the Ohio 4 intersection, is now undergoing the interior renovation work for an opening in spring 2023.
4. Bust nets marijuana, cars and $350K at 2 Butler County houses
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced its undercover task force arrested three people after making a large seizure at two Butler County houses. The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics task force executed search warrants at 96 Carlton Drive in Hamilton and 4597 Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Twp. where they found 200 pounds of marijuana. They also seized five vehicles, six firearms and more than $350,000 in cash.
5. Bass Pro Shops headed to the Streets of West Chester
After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built there. The retailer filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans — submitted in September — it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
