Butler County’s first Costco opens to eager shoppers in line early

Pre-dawn saw dozens of shoppers waiting in the cold for the opening of Butler County’s first Costco with some there as early as 4:30 a.m.
The massive 61,000 square feet Costco in Liberty Twp. saw hundreds flow in once the doors opened at 7:45 a.m. after area business and government officials held a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony in the store’s enclosed atrium area.
Store staffers then opened giant garage doors at the store’s main entrance and it was the starting gun for hundreds more eager shoppers to bolt from their heated cars in the full parking lot to be among the first in the region’s newest and largest Costco.
Vanessa Niehaus from West Chester Twp. was the third in line and was all smiles at the prospect of shopping at the new store.
“I am just so excited and I think this is great for the West Chester area. I love shopping at Costco. It’s a fun place,” said Niehaus, who staked her place outside in line at 5:40 a.m.
The opening has ramifications far beyond shoppers filling their carts with goods.
The store is the anchor for the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Point project now taking shape around the store at the border of Liberty and West Chester townships near the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 exchange.
Today’s opening coincides with Tuesday’s closing of the next closest Costco in northern Hamilton County’s Springdale.
The Costco grounds also include a store-operated, 12-pump, 24 hose gas station operating across the store’s large parking lot.
The surrounding 88-acre mixed use development, which is the second most expensive in Liberty Twp. history after the nearby Liberty Center, also includes a recently opened and new SR 129 highway interchange connector with Interstate 75.
“With 153,000 vehicles a day traveling on I-75 through Liberty and West Chester townships, this location will be a regional draw and the economic impact will be a game changer for Liberty,” Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance, told the Journal-News.
“Costco is the catalyst for future business opportunities at Freedom Pointe and beyond,” Hinson said.
