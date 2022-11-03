Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

“It is essentially the same plan that they initially pursued,” she said. “I think obviously this is probably put in place knowing at some they would need to move from the (Forest Fair) mall and that day has come, the mall is going to be taken down so I think at this point in time it’s for real, but they have not told us a timeline yet.”

The county land bank just received nearly $8 million from the state to demolish part of the mall property. The Bass Pro Shop is located on the Forest Park side of the property and is still operating, “obviously long-term they’re not going to be able to stay there,” Kanelopoulus said.

The county’s development Director David Fehr said they received the building permit application Oct. 20 and it will take a few weeks for the approval process but then “they can start moving dirt and constructing their building.” He said typically a building of this size takes about 18 months to complete.