New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County

“At Midwest Shooting Center, you will find an inviting, modernized, experience-driven business. We take pride in the surprisingly personable approach our staff takes with each and every customer,” said Sabo.

Officials said the shooting center “will be a modern indoor shooting complex designed to accommodate the full spectrum of firearms enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. Amenities will include 20 indoor shooting lanes, an extensive rental fleet, a unique semi-private training program, safety classes, a private event space, membership benefits, and an expansive retail department with $1.2 million in product available for purchase.”

“While the facility will be open to the public, Midwest Shooting Center takes pride in building community through its high value membership and training departments.”

It will be the first Butler County location for the company.

The former Kroger building, which was a 57,000-square-foot-facility, had operated at the location from 1998 to 2020.

