Local physical therapist pleads guilty to child porn charges; Snapchat account spurred tip to police

Explore Mother indicted for fatal West Chester fire that killed 2 children

Sigler will be designated a Tier I sexual offender, requiring him to register his residence with the sheriff every 12 months for 15 years.

Judge Greg Howard set sentencing for May 10. Sigler is free on his own recognizance bond with a GPS. monitor. The judge ordered that he have no contact with persons under the age of 18 and no internet access.

At the time of the indictment, Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said an investigation began when police received a tip about a Snapchat account from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She said the charges were for possession of the images, not creation.

Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board records show Sigler was disciplined for a 2020 incident for a relationship with a patient that included texting an inappropriate photo of himself to that patient. He signed a consent decree admitting to the allegations and agreeing to discipline.

He received a written reprimand, was ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete a course titled “Professional Boundaries and Ethics,” according to board records.

In September 2021, the board notified Sigler he had completed the obligations of the consent decree.

Sheehan said the 2020 incident was not investigated as criminal and is not a part of the current case.