Mother indicted for fatal West Chester fire that killed 2 children

“It is a horrible case,” Gmoser said. “As a person, my heart goes out to her or any mother or father that would be in that situation. But as a prosecutor, I can’t make that call other than the fact she has to be prosecuted for it. To do anything less demeans parental responsibility that every parent has.”

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II but an arraignment has not been set. Rhiles is not in the Butler County Jail.

Shortly after the fire, the township released two 911 calls reporting the fire, with one caller was repeating what someone else near her at the scene was reporting.

“I see smoke and hear glass breaking, she said the windows are busting out and everything,” the female caller said. “When the dispatcher asked if anyone was inside, “she said she don’t think so cause her car isn’t here.”