Local adoptees share ‘amazing’ experiences, a new restaurant in Oxford and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories to help you finish the week

Fairfield High School graduate Pat McCoy’s lineage search has included “a wild last four months” and “it only gets better.”

He has talked with his biological mother, met her daughter and shared stories with his birth father’s family, the latter of which never knew he was born.

READ THE FULL STORY

Gov. DeWine picks Middletown resident for seat on Cincinnati State board

Catherine Evans, a life-long Middletown resident, has been appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to a seat on the board of trustees for Cincinnati State. Evans is an attorney, shareholder, and director with the Millikin & Fitton Law Firm in West Chester Twp. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the appointment of a West Chester Twp attorney and life-long Middletown resident to the governing board of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

DeWine chose Catherine Evans to a seat on the school’s board.

Evans, according to a statement released by Cincinnati State officials, is an attorney, shareholder, and director with the Millikin & Fitton Law Firm in West Chester Twp.

“We are delighted to have someone with Catherine’s experience and commitment to advancing education as a fellow trustee for Cincinnati State,” said George Vincent, chair of the Cincinnati State Board of Trustees.

READ THE FULL STORY

Playhouse and the Fitton Center partner to present ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ virtually

Photo courtesy of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park/A.J. Baldwin (Red/Yellow Dragons), Kenneth Hamilton (Blue/White Dragons,) Joshua Carandang (Boy,) Phineas Clark (Man in Suit,) and Sydney E. Crutcher (Leroy, a dog.) Photo by Mikki Schaffner. CONTRIBUTED

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has partnered with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts to present a free, digital performance of “Dragons Love Tacos” from Friday to Sunday. The show may be downloaded and watched once during this time period.

“We’ve been working with Playhouse for many years, and they’ve done some fantastic shows. They do great adaptations of books, which ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is. I have to tell you ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is one of my favorite kid’s books that I read to my child, Lily, when she was younger. It’s a fabulous book. It’s entertaining and very funny,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

He said the Fitton Center has continued to see excellent numbers in the thousands from all of their virtual broadcasts to date, including “A Swinging Christmas Live from the Fitton Center,” Queen City Cabaret’s “Tea for Two – A Valentine from Doris Day,” and the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra concert featuring piano soloist Victoria Fatu.

READ THE FULL STORY

New restaurant and games business keeping fun going at Oxford location

Employees from Signery2 install the new Church Street Social sign over the door for the business which has changed its name but keeps many of the fun events which made the former Books & Brews popular. A new menu by a new chef is the biggest change at the 107 E. Church St. location. CONTRIBUTED/BOB RATTERMAN

A new business to eat, drink and play games became official in Oxford earlier this month with a new sign over the door of the former Books & Brews franchise.

Church Street Social owner and manager Ann Kamphaus said she bought out of the franchise in January and paperwork completing the name change was just recently official.

“I listened to customers and what they wanted,” she said. “We will still have our specialty nights. We still have the games. We changed to get more merchandising to support some local, smaller businesses.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Coconut-flavored beer, donuts paired by Butler County companies

Grainworks Brewing Company has created a new beer to pair with a new donut that Holtman’s Donuts has created just for Grainworks, according to the companies that have locations in West Chester Twp. An event to celebrate the new products will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in West Chester Twp. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two very different Butler County businesses are teaming up to combine two coconut-flavored products.

Grainworks Brewing Company has created a beer to pair with a donut that Holtman’s Donuts has created just for Grainworks, according to the companies that have locations in West Chester.

The beer is a Gose, a historic northern German style, that’s flavored with lime, toasted coconut and a few other secret ingredients to create a “donut-like” taste to match Holtman’s Lime Coconut donut, according to a release.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Area art exhibitions to see this spring

“Beneath The Gathering Sky,” featuring a collection of oil paintings by artist Kevin Muente will be on display through Friday, April 23 at the Middletown Arts Center. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Chad Schweitzer Credit: Chad Schweitzer

There are numerous impressive art exhibitions happening in the Butler County region this spring. Here’s a look at several you can visit in the coming weeks.

“Beneath The Gathering Sky” at Middletown Arts Center

On display through April 23

At the Middletown Arts Center, “Beneath The Gathering Sky” will highlight a collection of oil paintings by artist Kevin Muente. The exhibition will be on display through April 23 in MAC’s Main Exhibition Hall.

READ THE FULL STORY