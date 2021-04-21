New restaurant and games business keeping fun going at Oxford location

As an example, Kamphaus pointed to a recent Bourbon Night in which participants received three tastings of bourbons and a salmon meal.

“It was popular. We will do it again,” she said, adding such events are Monday nights when they are usually closed and reservations are taken for only a limited number of people.

They are still offering the Tuesday Trivia Nights. There will be Wednesday Wine Nights, with discount prices, and Thursday “Slingo” which she described as, “Bingo with songs.” Fridays feature Karaoke and will be Italian Night with wine and Italian dishes.

The business still offers a large selection board games for people to play which has always been a popular draw and there is book shelf, although scaled back from the Books & Brews days.

“We still have the games. People said college students would not come in and play games but they do,” Kamphaus said. “We still have books, children’s books and non-fiction.”

She is continuing the book club on the first Friday of the month. The patio in front is still available but has been redone with raised beams to hold up the lights and added seating.

There are also offerings from Donna Finch, Queen City Alchemy and there are some sweatshirts and hats for Church Street Social created by Lebowski. Coffee served to customers comes from two local providers Script, in Mason, and the Oxford Coffee Company. Also available are “Hot Chocolate Bombs” from Stephanie Reisenberg Ruehl.

“I push the local aspect,” she said, adding they also serve various beers from area vendors.

There are some other gimmicks she said have proven popular with customers. Those undecided about what drink to have can give a spin of the $4 drink wheel, which will make the decision for them. Another popular offering is “Drink the Rainbow” a 51-ounce tropical drink they refer to as “Holy water” in reference to their location on Church Street. There are six different colors – red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple – and customers will receive a bead matching the color of their drink and can collect the whole set.

Kamphaus has also instituted a membership club at $100 a year. Participants receive a hat and tote bag, invitations to all events, patio seating by reservation, discounts and premium drinks.

“We have a mix of college students and local people,” she said.