Large Butler County early voting crowds cause traffic changes near Board of Elections

Early voting began on Oct. 6 and Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said they mailed out around 54,500 absentee ballots and about 15,000 people have cast ballots. He said closing Hampshire doesn’t appear to be hampering the voting process.

“The room has still been very busy, but we have not had long lines that kept the room open past the closing time,” Corbin said. “So I think people are still getting in.”

Betsy Horton in Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens' office said they have been working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to see about tweaking the turn signals on the bypass so more cars get thorough.

Scott Scrimizzi, Hamilton’s executive director of public safety, said emergency vehicles can still get through at Hampshire Drive.

Hamilton Councilwoman Susan Vaughn updated the rest of council on the situation Wednesday night.

“I was out there today and it was probably the worst that I’ve seen,” she said about the traffic.