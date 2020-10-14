Butler County elections officials dealing with high turnout, coronavirus cases: How it’s going

Hamilton Health Director Kay Farrar would order any quarantines, but she could not be reached for comment. Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said full quarantine is not necessary in all circumstances.

“That would all depend on their exposure, the length of time and the distance between them,” Bailer said. “So that would require an investigation by the local health district.”

Noonan, Corbin and members of the BOE board met with the county commissioners on Monday for their 2021 budget hearing. They said voters are turning out early and in droves, as in other parts of the state and country. As of Monday 10,728 residents had voted in person at the BOE office on Princeton Road in Hamilton, and 65,233 absentee ballots have been requested.

“We had more requested before early voting started this year than we had in all of 2016. So it’s just completely off the charts,” Corbin said.

The BOE offices are tucked away off the beaten path, and voters trying to get there are snarling traffic in the area. Traffic has backed up on Ohio 129, Hampshire Drive and Princeton Road. The left turn signal on Ohio 129 onto Hampshire Drive isn’t long enough to let many cars through, and there is no stop sign at Princeton and Hampshire, so left turns are difficult.

“As this thing winds down you guys are going to be slammed,” Commissioner Don Dixon told the election officials. “Otherwise it’s going to be one mess, I’ve already seen it a mess it’s going to be probably non-functional.”

Noonan has hired a sheriff’s deputy to be on duty daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Road and Hampshire Drive intersection to help traffic. Dixon suggested they also get temporary signage installed warning people to steer clear of the area.

Scott Scrimizzi, Hamilton’s executive director of public safety, said they are working on getting temporary signs installed warning drivers about the situation. But the best solution is posting a person to direct traffic.

“You’ve got somebody that’s there that has actual eyes on it so they know when to shut down Princeton, and get that traffic turning,” Scrimizzi said. “I don’t think it gets much better than having a deputy out there.”