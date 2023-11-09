Kilos of cocaine and cash found in vehicle stopped in Fairfield

BreakingNews
A man is facing felony drug charges after 10 kilograms of cocaine was found in a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the Cincinnati Drug Enforcement Agency executed a vehicle takedown in in Fairfield stemming from a joint investigation that resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda.

Seized from the vehicle was 10 kilograms of cocaine, which came directly from Mexico, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Figueroa-Pineda was arrested and charged with possession of drug and trafficking drugs, both first-degree felonies.

The incident follows a different drug raid earlier in the week in which the BCSO said it was assisted by the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force to execute a warrant in the 7300 block of Park Avenue in Cincinnati — where they arrested suspect Osay Penate, age 44. Seized during the raid was 343 grams of cocaine, more than $11,000 in cash, a rifle, shotgun and three handguns.

Two of the handguns had previously been reported stolen.

The seizure was the culmination of a two-month investigation, the BCSO said. Penate was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

