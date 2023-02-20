Katelyn Markham case: A timeline of events

April 7, 2013: Markham’s skeletal remains were found in a remote wooded area in Cedar Grove, Ind. This is 30 minutes from Markham’s Fairfield home.

Aug. 13, 2013: Franklin County, Ind. Coroner Wanda Lee ruled Markham’s death a homicide. However, the exact cause of death could not be determined.

April 10, 2014: The Markham family was surprised to learn additional remains, believed to be Katelyn’s, were found in the same Cedar Grove, Ind. location.

2015: At the urging of Kateyn’s father, Dave Markham, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office put fresh eyes on the case. After months of investigation, sheriff’s detectives announced there was a suspect in the case but not enough information for a prosecution.

August 2016: A documentary about Markham’s death and case premiered. It is called “Taken Too Soon: The Katelyn Markham Story,” and there was a theater release at Showcase Cinema de Lux 18 in Springdale. The documentary, which is about 60 minutes long, is a narrative of the investigation that has included Fairfield Police, Indiana State Police, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and two private investigators.

June 2020: Kateyln Markham’s death case was featured on “Still A Mystery” on the Discovery ID network on cable television.

Feb. 17, 2023: The first arrest in connection to Markham’s death was made by the Fairfield Police Dept. and investigators with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. Jonathan Palmerton, 35, was taken into custody when he showed up for work at a Fairfield restaurant. Palmerton is charged with perjury for allegedly lying in connection with the investigation. Palmerton was indicted by a grand jury and it was served on him at the same time the search warrants were being served.

What happened to the 22-year-old art student and how she died has remained a mystery, despite a $100,000 reward and the efforts of multiple police agencies, private detectives, television shows and a movie.

