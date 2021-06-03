Inmate receives more jail time for sending threatening letters to Butler County judge, female Supreme Court justices

During law enforcement interviews, Marshall admitted to sending threats to media outlets in Dayton and Cincinnati. He also admitted sending a letter to a Cleveland courthouse that included a mouse head.

Marshall’s defense attorney said in a sentencing memorandum that Marshall suffers from mental illness and had been doing better while in the Butler County Jail because he is taking medication.

“Sadly, Mr. Marshall committed these offenses at a time in his life where he just wanted to stay in prison, but in a less dangerous setting,” Deborah Williams, a federal public defender, wrote in the motion. “While serving his state sentence he was placed in a facility where he received minimal or no services and the nature of the state convictions put him in fear for his life. He believed that a federal institution would be safer and would offer more programing and treatment.”

Williams said Marshall now realizes he must take medication and wants to experience life outside of prison.

But federal prosecutors pointed out Marshall’s violent past and violent acts he wrote in the letters.

“Marshall threatened violent and graphic injury and death to multiple judges – and sent bodily fluids to at least one set of victims to back it up,” wrote Jessica W. Knight, assistant United States attorney, in court documents. “ ... the letter to the female justices of the Ohio Supreme Court was thoughtful in referencing Marshall’s prior violent offense of rape, and the act of including his (bodily fluids) certainly meant there was time to think through his actions.

“In his letter to Judge Spaeth, he chose to reference ISIS – a known foreign terrorist organization that would certainly draw law enforcement’s attention and potentially increase fear and the validity of the threat to the recipient.”