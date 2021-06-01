State patrol responds to more than 700 crashes over Memorial Day weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to more than 700 crashes over Memorial Day weekend, but fewer fatal crashes than it did last year.
The patrol said it responded to nine traffic deaths between Friday and Monday. Last year it responded to 20 traffic-related deaths.
“Troopers remind motorists that roadway safety is a shared responsibility,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. “Everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober.”
Troopers conducted more than 25,000 traffic stops, including 549 OVI arrests over the weekend. There were more than 370 drug arrests and 3,720 safety belt citations issued.
The state patrol handled 706 crashes throughout the state of Ohio. The patrol responded to 576 last year. Dayton police responded to 48 crashes in Dayton over the weekend, but no crashes related to OVI.
Three people were killed in Clark County crashes over the weekend.
Authorities said 72-year-old Donny Cox, of New Carlisle died after a crash on Snider Road at the Interstate 70 overpass.
A 47-year-old Springfield woman was headed south on Snider Road Friday when she drove her SUV left of center and struck Cox’s pickup truck that was headed north, according to the highway patrol.
Cox swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision, the OSP said. He died Sunday, Sgt. Richard Dixon with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Then, Springfield police responded Monday night to a motorcycle crash on East Main Street. Around 9:15 p.m., a Hyundai pulled out of the Wendy’s parking lot and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, according to Springfield police. The Cherokee hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes.
A Suzuki motorcycle then hit the Hyundai, ejecting the man operating the motorcycle and a woman rider, according to Springfield police.
Both were killed but their names have not been released at this time.
Multiple minor injuries also were reported in the three-vehicle crash.