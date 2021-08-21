‘I just shot a guy’: Man calls 911 after allegedly shooting a man outside his home in Middletown

The male 911 caller told dispatchers, “I just shot a guy.”

“He was in my car when I came out to get something to eat and ran towards me,” the man said. “He needs an ambulance.”

The caller said he is a CCW permit holder and was instructed by the dispatcher to put the gun away. Detectives took possession of the gun in the house when they arrived.

“I think he’s dying,” the man said. “Oh my God, oh my God.”

The resident said he heard his alarm go off, then found the man sitting in the driver’s side.

“When I was going to get in the car he opened the door and ran towards me,” the caller said, adding he shot three or four times.

No charges have been filed. Nelson said detectives were not able to talk with Forkner Thursday night because he was going into surgery.