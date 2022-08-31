journal-news logo
Hearing for Middletown woman charged with aggravated arson continued

Samantha Stevens is charged for allegedly starting a fire at 1716 Manchester Ave. in Middletown. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
27 minutes ago
She was an occupant in a house on Manchester Avenue that caught fire Aug. 21.

The preliminary hearing for a Middletown woman charged with three counts of aggravated arson was postponed today in Middletown Municipal Court.

Samantha Stevens, 37, was charged by Middletown police officers with assistance from Middletown Division of Fire for allegedly starting a fire Aug. 21 at 1716 Manchester Ave.

She appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Aug. 24 where Judge James Sherron set her cash bond at $150,000. She remains in the City Jail.

This house in the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue was severely damaged by a fire Aug. 21. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Middletown police and fire were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21 on reports of a working structure fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel confirmed the fire with heavy smoke exiting the house.

Multiple Middletown fire apparatuses arrived to battle the fire with mutual aid provided by Monroe Fire Department. Middletown Paramedics and EMTs were also on the scene to assist the occupants and fire personnel.

No injuries to the occupants and firefighters were reported.

