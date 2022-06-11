journal-news logo
X

Hamilton seeks state funds to widen New London Road near Badin

Hamilton is seeking a state grant to help with funding to widen New London Road at W. Fairway Drive in front of Badin high school. Pictured is the intersection on Friday, June 10, 2022. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton is seeking a state grant to help with funding to widen New London Road at W. Fairway Drive in front of Badin high school. Pictured is the intersection on Friday, June 10, 2022. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

News
By
1 hour ago

New London Road at West Fairway Drive is slated to be widen next summer if the city of Hamilton is successful in receiving state funding.

The city is requesting a safety funding program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for $360,000, and will match the funds with $90,000 from city coffers. Hamilton Director of Engineering Rich Engle said the grant program has a cap of $250,000 but it was recommended to request more as “they do consider special projects like this, especially when there’s motor safety and pedestrian safety involved.”

The road is heavily traveled by motorists, and becomes exponentially busier once school is in session.

The project has been on the city’s books for more than a year as the city was unsuccessful in 2021 for the ODOT safety grant.

The plan is to expand the road in front of Badin High School which will accommodate a new left-turn lane onto West Fairway Drive, and install a rapid-flashing crosswalk to improve pedestrian safety.

There will also be a crosswalk on the north side of New London.

The road will then be restriped to show the new left-turn lane.

Property has been purchased, a small narrow strip on the northside at New London and West Fairway, as well as temporary construction easements.

Engle said the application is due July 1, and it’s believed the grant would be available in fiscal year 2024 which begins on July 1, 2023.

“So we would plan on, if successful with the grant, beginning construction sometime next year,” Engle said.

The crosswalk portion of the project is expected to be installed early. Engle said the city was successful in obtaining a grant from ODOT and will receive the material to install the rapid-flashing beacons as soon as the materials arrive.

In December 2019, two Badin High School students suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were struck at West Fairway Drive and New London Road by a vehicle walking to school.

In Other News
1
$1.5M Hanover Twp. roundabout draws concern from resident
2
Pyramid Hill to expand annual fishing derby to add adults
3
Top local news for Friday, June 10, 2022
4
5 uplifting stories: Hanover Reserve makes comeback after devastating...
5
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top