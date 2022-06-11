Hamilton seeks state funds to widen New London Road near Badin

There will also be a crosswalk on the north side of New London.

The road will then be restriped to show the new left-turn lane.

Property has been purchased, a small narrow strip on the northside at New London and West Fairway, as well as temporary construction easements.

Engle said the application is due July 1, and it’s believed the grant would be available in fiscal year 2024 which begins on July 1, 2023.

“So we would plan on, if successful with the grant, beginning construction sometime next year,” Engle said.

The crosswalk portion of the project is expected to be installed early. Engle said the city was successful in obtaining a grant from ODOT and will receive the material to install the rapid-flashing beacons as soon as the materials arrive.

In December 2019, two Badin High School students suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were struck at West Fairway Drive and New London Road by a vehicle walking to school.