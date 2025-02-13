Hamilton man suspected in case of woman beaten to death ruled incompetent

Wilson was found dead on the night of Nov. 24, 2024 in a room at the Cove Motel. Hamilton police say she was beaten to death. Following an autopsy, the Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death as head trauma.

The indictment states Wilson’s slaying happened between Nov. 22 and 23.

Explore Click here for more stories by reporter Lauren Pack

At arraignment last month, Judge Keith Spaeth set bond at $1 million. A forensic psychological evaluation was also ordered by the judge at the request of the defense.

Court-appointed attorney Anna Mallory questioned Matthews’ competency to stand trial, stating he may have a “mental disease or defect that made him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his acts at the time of the offense, unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this court and this time.”

After reviewing the results of two psychological evaluations, Spaeth ruled Matthews incompetent to stand trial at this time, but he may be restored to competency after treatment.

Matthews will undergo treatment in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court in August for a review hearing.

Wilson was found at 7:30 p.m. in Room 140 of the motel on Nov. 24. Police say 24 hours earlier, Matthews allegedly entered the motel room at around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and did not leave until 3 a.m. Nov. 24.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Wilson non-responsive and she was declared dead at the scene. Wilson had multiple visible blunt force traumas to her head, according to a police report.

Video from Cove Motel showed no one had entered or exited Room 140 between the time Matthews left and when officers and medics arrived, according to police.