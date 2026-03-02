Hamilton home building effort advances with seven new Habitat momes

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati has built homes in partnership with the city of Hamilton since 1992, “but today feels different,” said Jason Chamlee, the nonprofit’s vice president of real estate development, as he stood outside 829 Ludlow, where one of the homes will rise.

“As we break ground on homes 35 through 41, we’re doing something we’ve never done before (in Hamilton): seven homes, one block, all at once,” Chamlee said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The project is part of the first wave of affordable homeownership opportunities under the Build Back the Block initiative that was formally announced at the March 2025 Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit. It broke ground on its first two homes on East Avenue in September and aims to transform vacant lots into 100 affordable, owner‑occupied homes by 2030.

“Habitat for Humanity is a great partner,” Bucheit told Journal-News. “They bring a lot of experience, and they’ve been very good to work with. One major benefit they offer is their financing model, which often allows the families purchasing these homes to pay significantly less in mortgage payments than they are currently paying in rent.”

Home sizes will range from 1,050 square feet for a three‑bedroom, one‑and‑a‑half‑bath home to 1,500 square feet for either a four‑bedroom, two‑bath home or a three‑bedroom, two‑and‑a‑half‑bath home, he said.

Home construction is expected to take between four and six months, with the price to be determined via appraisals at completion, according to Habitat for Humanity’s communications and marketing officer Sarah Reynolds.

Explore Hamilton enters the next phase in addressing its housing shortage

Like all Habitat projects, the homes will be sold to buyers earning between 30% to 80% of the area median income, according to the city.

“Habitat keeps homes affordable by using volunteer labor to help build the homes and uses a mix of public and private funding to bridge the funding gap,” the city said in an online release. ”Homebuyers will purchase the home with a 0% interest mortgage that will not exceed 30% of their income."

Down payment assistance also is likely to be offered, among other incentives, Bucheit said

Strong partnerships are “vital” to the mission of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, Reynolds said.

“We can’t build in neighborhoods without the support of the community,” Reynolds said. “Hamilton has welcomed us as a part of the community for 34 years. It costs just as much to build an affordable home as it does a market rate home. Our model depends on the financial support from municipalities, corporate partnerships, and private donations to bridge the funding gap.”

She said that Hamilton’s targeted investment in homeownership through the Build Back the Block program was the catalyst for the nonprofit to build more homes than ever before at once in Hamilton.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Michelle McBride, who will build her home on Ludlow in partnership with Habitat, said “building and buying a home is never just about bricks and lumber. It’s about people who stand beside you throughout the journey.”

“Our hope is that these homes will not only be a place where we live, but a place that adds strength and spirit to this community,” McBride said. “As we break ground today, we do so with gratitude for the past, excitement for the future and appreciation for everyone who is sharing this moment with us. Thank you for being here, for being part of a new beginning, and Habitat, thank you for not just giving us a handout, but a hand up.”

Bucheit said Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony means “there are now 10 new high-quality, affordable homes” under construction in the Jefferson neighborhood, with two more slated to follow shortly.

Those first 12 homes represent the Build Back the Block’s first phase, he said. Hamilton’s focus is now shifting to the effort’s second phase.

“We have grant applications pending, and the size of Phase Two will depend on that funding, but we’re pushing for an additional 12 to 24 new homes,” Bucheit said.

The effort going from an announcement to 10 homes under construction in just under a year is “a huge win,” Bucheit said.

“We’ve already learned a lot in just the first year, and we’re excited about the next steps,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to expand Build Back the Block into other neighborhoods.”

Bucheit said that “very high” on the short list of questions every business looking at Hamilton asks is whether it will have access to a skilled and available workforce.

“Our response is ‘Yes, and the future of that workforce is being built right now,’” he said. “We are expanding skill development through our partnerships with Miami University and Butler Tech at the AM Hub, and we are expanding workforce availability through Build Back the Block.

“The combination of affordable homes for working families and top-notch career and technical training in a state-of-the-art facility just blocks away is a game changer for our community,” he said.