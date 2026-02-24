Hamilton teen wins $20K scholarship from VFW for answer to ‘How are you showing your patriotism?’

Created in 1947, the Voice of Democracy program offers high school students a way to share their views through essays focused on democracy and patriotism.

Each year, more than 26,400 ninth through 12th grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.4 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

This year’s theme was “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”

“One of my most heartfelt initiatives has been organizing efforts to support veterans,” Roberts said in the essay submitted to her local VFW post. “Since I was eight years old, I have coordinated donation drives that not only enlisted my friends help, but also embraced our community in a shared mission of gratitude.

“Each Christmas, we have packed an astonishing 50 boxes filled with care and love to be sent to ‘May No Soldier Go Unloved’. As president of the National Honor Society, I expanded this project involving over a hundred students who joined in this collective effort. Together, we planted seeds of kindness that ripple out, touching countless lives.”

To watch Roberts read her entire essay, visit www.tinyurl.com/patriotism-essay.

Roberts entered the competition with sponsorship from local VFW Post 1069 and its auxiliary. Her essay earned first place at the post, district and state levels.

She will now represent Ohio at the national VFW competition in Valley Forge, Penn., this April, with top prizes including a $35,000 national scholarship and a trip to Washington, D.C.

Roberts’ essay will be judged alongside entries from 51 other state and department winners.

Chris Haynes, Hamilton’s assistant superintendent of street, fleet and sewers and a former VFW state commander, said the students will “learn about civic responsibility, learn about why we have the Declaration of Independence, why we’re self-governed.”

“She’s going to be immersed in a lot of history of the United States,” Haynes said during a ceremony congratulating her at Hamilton City Council’s Feb. 11 meeting. “She’ll get to talk to and communicate with Medal of Honor winners”

Roberts said she is “very appreciative” for the opportunities she’s been given, not only through the VFW but also through her schools.

“I hope to spread both (the VFW’s) Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy (competitions) to the entirety of my school and hope that other kids find exactly what I found, some sort of little family almost and finding that their voice does matter and people will listen,” she said.

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller, after reading a proclamation recognizing Roberts, told her “whatever you want to be, whatever you want to do, we all know here that you’re going to succeed.