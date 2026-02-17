Hamilton wants citizens to be ‘Connecting on Purpose’ at neighborhoods summit

Silva said what makes the event meaningful is that it connects to ongoing work.

“Conversations that begin at the summit often continue through neighborhood meetings, 17STRONG initiatives, microgrants and direct collaboration with city departments,” she said. “We’ve seen ideas raised in small group discussions turn into funded projects, partnerships and policy conversations.”

Peggy Bange, a Hamilton neighborhood engagement specialist who serves on the summit’s planning committee, said the event jumpstarts community-led projects by giving residents the tools, training and funding needed to improve their neighborhood.

“The summit has been instrumental in teaching residents how to organize and fund events that build neighborhood identity, physically improve their neighborhood blocks, and build a sense of community in their own neighborhood,” Bange said.

Some examples of microgrant funding used in Hamilton neighborhoods include:

Hamilton Hispanic Festival: A festival bringing hundreds together to celebrate Hispanic culture with local vendors and performers.

Lindenwald Porch Fest: A tradition where residents turn their front porches into stages for local musicians, promoting walkable, social neighborhoods.

Blues on Bailey: Residents in the Riverview neighborhood used a microgrant to transform Bailey Square into a live music venue, adding lighting and seating to create a new gathering space in the neighborhood.

Light Up the Loop: A walkable or drivable event where 800 luminaries light up the 2.3 mile walking “loop” in the Washington neighborhood during one evening in December.

The Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit sets out to intentionally strengthen the relationships that hold Hamilton together, Silva said.

“This year’s theme, ‘Connecting on Purpose,’ captures that goal clearly,” Silva said. “Connection doesn’t just happen because we live in the same city. It happens when we choose it. The summit creates space for Hamilton residents, business leaders, nonprofit partners, educators and city staff to come together and build those connections in meaningful ways.”

The Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit costs $12.51 to attend, including fees. It features a light breakfast, opening ceremony, breakout sessions and lunch and concludes with the 17STRONG Awards Ceremony.

Explore Where property tax repeal efforts stand in Butler County

Award winners won’t be announced until the event. This year’s awards include:

Kathleen Klink Award for Neighborhood Leadership: This award honors a Hamilton resident who strengthens connections within and between neighborhoods while building pride, identity, and a strong sense of place.

Greg Bisdorf Volunteer of the Year Award: This award honors a Hamilton resident whose service and kindness reflect the legacy of Greg Bisdorf, for whom it was renamed after his death last May and his January 2025 selection as 17STRONG advisory committee chair.

Rising Youth Leader Award: This award celebrates a Hamilton student in grades 6–12 who demonstrate emerging leadership by using their voice, energy or ideas to uplift their school, neighborhood or community.

Pride in Place Award: This award honors organizations that go above and beyond their core mission to actively support and strengthen the neighborhoods around them, fostering a culture of care and connection.

The summit has seen “steady growth” since its inception in 2023, when it was a half‑day event that drew more than 240 people, Bange said.

Attendance for the summit rose to more than 270 in 2024 and surpassed 340 in 2025, with more than 400 participants expected for the 2026 summit, she said.