Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations decrease for sixth week in a row

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been decreasing across the country.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 23,000,000 illnesses, 300,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported six influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 66.

Among children who were eligible for influenza vaccination and with known vaccine status, approximately 90% of reported pediatric deaths this season have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 515 for the week ending Jan. 31. That is 101 less than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitalizations in Ohio for RSV (288) and Covid-19 (441) have also decreased from the previous week.

Related headlines

‘Super flu’ to blame for rough influenza season on Ohio, ODH director says

Youngest children are visiting doctors most during this high flu season

Greene County teen marks state’s first pediatric flu death of the season

It’s flu season: What to know and where to get a flu shot in Dayton

Visitor restrictions at some hospitals in the region begin