Franklin annexes land to add Camp Chautauqua

Harmeyer said the annexation will “simplify things” as the camp continues with $13 million worth of improvements including renovations to the kitchen and dining area, and a new gymnasium slated to begin in August.

“It’s been a six-year process,” Harmeyer said about the annexation. “It was not an urgency.”

Harmeyer’s family has been involved with the camp since 1977 when his father was the camp manager. Harmeyer purchased the camp outright through a foundation in 2013, he said.

Now that Camp Chautauqua falls under the Franklin umbrella, it has access to the city’s services, such as police and fire, and its planning department.

Harmeyer said between $4 million and $5 million has been invested in the camp since 2013, with another $8 million to go as part of a multi-year capital initiative.

Franklin officials see the annexation as a way to expand its portfolio of offerings while the city itself continues with revitalization efforts of its downtown and riverfront areas.

“This annexation reflects Franklin’s commitment to thoughtful growth that strengthens community fabric and expands opportunity,” Mayor Brent Centers said. “Camp Chautauqua is a beloved regional institution with deep roots in service, youth development and family life. Welcoming them into Franklin enhances our identity as a city that invests in people, values partnerships, and preserves meaningful places for future generations.”

Camp Chautauqua serves more than 20,000 people a year with summer camps; weekend retreats; and school, church, nonprofit and corporate group programs.

It’s played host to the Luke Kennard’s “One Special Game” benefiting children with special needs, and the Anthony Munoz Foundation’s annual Impact for Eternity Camp aimed at empowering students through leadership, team-building, and faith-based or character-focused activities.

The camp has primarily served elementary and high school students. Harmeyer said they are expanding programs as part of their “facelift” to include internships, mentorship opportunities, and a planned GAP-year initiative focused on service and vocational programs that align with Franklin’s goals to support youth pathways and workforce readiness.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said the annexation is an opportunity for future collaborations.

“Camp Chautauqua brings new educational, recreational and leadership-development resources into our city. Their presence expands Franklin’s regional reach, supports local activity, and adds a respected institutional partner committed to growth and community well-being,” Westendorf said.