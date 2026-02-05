Discovery Channel sets air date for episode featuring Butler County Jail

Announcement of the 2-hour episode prompted the sheriff’s office to recently post: “You won’t want to miss this inside look — tune in!”

The sheriff’s office previously posted that the series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars.”

“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” BCSO said.

Since it premiered last month, “120 Hours Behind Bars” has featured:

The Washington Parish, Louisiana, jail, which “battles overcrowding and chaos.”

The Leake County Jail near Jackson, Mississippi, where “a rural county jail is gripped by meth addiction and repeat offenders.

The Clayton County Jail near Atlanta, Georgia, as it faces “dangerous infrastructure issues.”

The episode this Monday is set to spotlight the Caddo Parish Correctional Center which “is struggling with a staffing shortage” and where “the inmates outnumber the deputies by 180 to one.”