Medical helicopter called to transport victim of Trenton structure fire

Crews are responding to a fire at a home in the 700 block of West Aberdeen in Trenton.
Providing mutual aid to Trenton Fire Department are Fairfield Twp., Madison Twp. and St. Clair Twp. fire departments.
Scanner traffic around 4:40 p.m. indicated the first departments on the scene saw smoke from the eaves.
Subsequent scanner traffic around 5 p.m. indicated a medical helicopter had been called to the city’s fire station to transport a victim.
Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.
In Other News
1
24-year-old man identified as victim of fatal Middletown crash
2
Butler County bus service seeks feedback on potential Middletown route...
3
Amid extreme weather, emergency food delivered by Boys & Girls Clubs of...
4
DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS...
5
Teen injured in Hamilton shooting
About the Author