Butler County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

The deadline to register to vote for the May primary is April 6.

TAX ISSUES

The Butler County Auditor’s Office provided estimates for what taxpayers would pay for local levies if they pass. The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities: 2‑mill additional levy for community programs and services (continuing). The estimated cost is $70 per $100,000 of property value.

Fairfield Twp. Police District: Additional 2.99-mill police levy that would collect for a continuous period of time at a cost of $105 per $100,000 in property value. It would raise $2.45 million annually.

Fairfield Twp. Fire District: 4.49‑mill additional levy for fire and EMS services (continuing). The annual cost would be about $157 per $100,000 of property value. If approved by voters, it would raise $3.7 million annually.

Hanover Twp. Fire District: Additional 5-mill fire levy that would collect for a continuous period of time at a cost of $175 per $100,000 in property value.

Milford Twp.: Additional 2-mill fire and EMS levy. The estimated cost is $70 per $100,000 of property value.

Ross Twp. Fire District: Renewal of a 3-mill fire levy that would collect for a continuous period of time. Would not increase the current level of taxation. The levy, which expires at the end of this year, along with a 2.75-mill levy renewed in 2024, bring $1.1 million to the fire department coffers annually, township officials previously said.

Fairfield City School District: 1.25% earned‑income tax for operating expenses. If approved by voters, the tax would take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and would apply only to earned income, excluding residents whose income comes solely from sources like Social Security or most pensions. The measure is intended to support the district’s operating needs. The levy is continuing, meaning it would remain in effect permanently unless changed by voters.

COUNTY COMMISSION

Republican Cindy Carpenter, Hamilton - Incumbent Michael V. Ryan, Hamilton Democrat Mike Miller, Hamilton

COUNTY AUDITOR

Republican Nancy Nix, Hamilton - Incumbent Democrat Amy Hines, Oxford

JUDGE OF COURT OF APPEALS (12TH DISTRICT)

Republican Matthew Byrne, Maineville - Incumbent (Full term commencing 1/1/2027) Robert A. Hendrickson, Monroe - Incumbent (Full term commencing 2/9/2027) Democrat No candidate filed

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Republican Jennifer McElfresh, Fairfield - Incumbent (Full term commencing Jan. 1, 2027) Daniel Haughey, Middletown - Incumbent (Full term commencing Jan. 3, 2027) Michael A. Oster, Jr., West Chester Twp. - Incumbent (Full term commencing Feb. 9, 2027) Democrat No candidate filed

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS (JUVENILE DIVISION)

Republican Erik D. Niehaus - Incumbent Democrat No candidate filed

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS (PROBATE DIVISION)