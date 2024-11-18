Hamilton expected to get FC Cincinnati Foundation mini pitch

Sara Silva, Hamilton’s neighborhoods coordinator, called the project “an incredible opportunity that reflects the best of Hamilton: community, inclusion, growth and creating opportunities for all.”

FC Cincinnati Foundation’s mini pitch program is part of the organization’s mission to provide access to soccer to children in the community. When FC Cincinnati Foundation launched in 2019, the agency pledged to open 10 mini pitches by 2024. That goal was reached by December 2023, and at that time, Kate Solomon, executive director of the FC Cincinnati Foundation, said the program is “a critical part of our effort to provide access to soccer to all children” and then pledged “to build 10 additional mini pitches.”

Hamilton’s mini pitch appears to be the first of those next 10.

According to the FC Cincinnati Foundation, these smaller pitches ― the Hamilton field is planned to be 98 feet by 44 feet ― will help the foundation and the soccer club better the lives of children in the region’s neighborhoods through soccer. The FC Cincinnati Foundation reaches more than 30,000 children in Greater Cincinnati annually with programming focused on access to soccer, education and character development.

Silva said this mini pitch “will give our youth and families a place to gather, play and engage. For Hamilton, this project will strengthen our neighborhood and bring residents from other neighborhoods together, creating pride and unity.”

FC Cincinnati has shown interest in Hamilton beyond the mini pitch program as the club has arranged in recent years a few soccer clinics in the city, including at Marcum Park and Jefferson Park.

“This project is also a testament to our commitment as a city to supporting what matters to our youth, our residents and our families, acknowledging their love for soccer and showing we care about creating opportunities that matter the most to them,” Silva said.

The Motz Group, which had been the general contractor on other mini pitch projects, including the one in Middletown, will visit the site once the agreement is formalized. The FC Cincinnati Foundation plans to begin construction on Dec. 1 and complete it by the end of the year, weather permitting. However, due to the proposed construction schedule, the anticipated agreement may be executed prior to City Council’s next meeting on Dec. 4, which Silva said a resolution ratifying an executed agreement is likely to be presented next month.

“It’s a very generous gift that will bring a lasting impact on our community,” Silva said.