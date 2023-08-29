FC Cincinnati’s mini pitch soccer field in Middletown is its ninth

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown residents now have another place to play soccer thanks to FC Cincinnati, a Major League Soccer team.

A mini pitch, a small-sided soccer field, opened Tuesday afternoon at Douglass Park near the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center.

Nathan Cahall, one of Middletown’s assistant city managers, said the project was completely funded by private donors and at no cost to Middletown taxpayers.

He said representatives from FC Cincinnati looked at Middletown as “a good target location.”

This is the FC Cincinnati Foundation’s ninth mini-pitch. Others are located at the West End Lincoln Rec Center, Hartwell Rec Center, North Avondale Rec Center, Bond Hill, Price Hill Rec Center, Madisonville Rec Center, Austinburg Park in Covington and Common Ground all-accessible park in Mason.

Since the soccer field is located near the community center, Cahall believes it provides “a great tie-in” to that area and “a great enhancement” to Douglass Park.

He hopes the soccer field is used by adults and children, especially those at the Community Building Institute at the community center.

The ribbon-cutting on Tuesday was attended by Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, Kate Solomon, senior vice president for Fan and Community Engagement, FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion, FC Cincinnati’s mascot.

Douglass Park, 800 Lafayette Ave., officially named Frederick Douglass Park in 1980, has a rich history dating back to 1932. Originally sold to the city by the American Rolling Mill Company (ARMCO) for $1, the park has since evolved into a community hub spanning nearly 30 acres.

