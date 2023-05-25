FC Cincinnati comes to Hamilton for fun day with local kids at park

Hamilton, he said, is a “great city” and FC Cincinnati wanted to broaden its reach, choosing the location because it’s a “beautiful place, and we want to be here and support it.”

FC Cincinnati has a partnership with the MetroParks of Butler County, which is behind the single-day event that saw about 40 youth and “Xander,” the mascot of Hamilton’s 17Strong neighborhoods committee, enjoy the weather and learn from soccer players. They completed drills and learned techniques.