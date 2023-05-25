FC Cincinnati comes to Hamilton for fun day with local kids at park

Corben Bone, who manages relationships with local communities for the FC Cincinnati soccer club, said the goal of hosting a soccer clinic Thursday morning at Jefferson Park in Hamilton was to get kids “on the ball” and having fun.
Hamilton, he said, is a “great city” and FC Cincinnati wanted to broaden its reach, choosing the location because it’s a “beautiful place, and we want to be here and support it.”
FC Cincinnati has a partnership with the MetroParks of Butler County, which is behind the single-day event that saw about 40 youth and “Xander,” the mascot of Hamilton’s 17Strong neighborhoods committee, enjoy the weather and learn from soccer players. They completed drills and learned techniques.
MetroParks director Chad Smith said Hamilton is simply a great place to have an event like this. He said more will be planned.
“We have been working with them the last few months to get an agreement put together, and that’s going to allow for some summer camps at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester. It also gives us the opportunity to provide some free clinics as part of that agreement throughout our service area in Butler County, including here in Hamilton.”
Smith said soccer stardom could start “here.”
“You gotta start somewhere,” Smith said of FC Cincinnati being in Hamilton and working with local youth. “I think with FC Cincinnati’s expertise, you could see some great young players getting some coaching and harnessing their skills.”
TVHamilton’s Jeff Archiable reported for this article.
